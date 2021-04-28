Church & Dwight (CHD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

