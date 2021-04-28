Cindicator Reaches Market Cap of $69.66 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $69.66 million and approximately $882,726.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.58 or 0.00858527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00096868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.74 or 0.07952185 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

