Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Buy

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

FSLR stock opened at $89.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

