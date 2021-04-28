Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CTXS stock opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.
In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Insiders sold a total of 74,031 shares of company stock valued at $10,320,702 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.