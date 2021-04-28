Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTXS stock opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Insiders sold a total of 74,031 shares of company stock valued at $10,320,702 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

