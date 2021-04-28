City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

NYSE:CIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $475.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 35.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

