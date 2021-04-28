Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLZNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 939. Clariant has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

About Clariant

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

