CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.75

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CNA Financial by 593.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,467,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

