Cohen Lawrence B Has $2.47 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 139,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $76.84. 92,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,944,197. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.