Cohen Lawrence B Purchases 1,378 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 348,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,887,480. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.