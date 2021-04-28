Colony Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,698 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 839% compared to the average daily volume of 394 call options.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Colony Capital has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

