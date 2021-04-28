Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000.

XYLD stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

