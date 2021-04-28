Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 582,578 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,523,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 537,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 61.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,171,797. The firm has a market cap of $248.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

