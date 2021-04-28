Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.09

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.09 and last traded at $81.82, with a volume of 789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $698.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,909,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,734 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

