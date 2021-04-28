Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.21

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.21 and last traded at $70.55, with a volume of 6793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.143 dividend. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is presently 83.58%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit