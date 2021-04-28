Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CWBC stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.