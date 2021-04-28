Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CWBC stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.44.
Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%.
Community West Bancshares Company Profile
Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.
