Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in April

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 335,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MGDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of MGDDY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 56,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,472. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.