Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

PSX opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.