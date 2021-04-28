Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.79.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

