Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 75,503 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

