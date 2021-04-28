Comparing New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) & INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New World Development and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New World Development $7.61 billion 0.44 $357.25 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 8.03 $3.67 million N/A N/A

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

New World Development has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New World Development and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New World Development N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of New World Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for New World Development and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New World Development 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $70.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.91%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than New World Development.

Summary

New World Development beats INDUS Realty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; development and operation of sports park; operation of household goods shop and convenience store; sale of LED lighting products and systems; and trading of telecommunication system integration products. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management, management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, franchised and non-franchised bus, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property agency, management, and consultancy services. Additionally, the company undertakes faÃ§ade and foundation works; and offers elderly residential and nursing care services. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a total of 17 hotel properties with approximately 7,400 rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

