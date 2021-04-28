COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 7.7%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.02. 3,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 376,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

