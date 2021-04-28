Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

