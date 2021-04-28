CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. CONMED updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.44. The company had a trading volume of 433,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,411.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

