Conning Inc. Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 282.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.