Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,585,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $63.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

