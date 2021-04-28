Conning Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $141.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

