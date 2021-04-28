Conning Inc. Sells 680 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Progressive’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

