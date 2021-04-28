Conning Inc. Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NEM stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

