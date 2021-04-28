Connolly Sarah T. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.11. The company had a trading volume of 273,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.90 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $319.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

