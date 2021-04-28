Connolly Sarah T. Sells 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded up $16.47 on Wednesday, reaching $2,480.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,873. The company has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,378.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,132.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,489.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.