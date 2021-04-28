Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 53.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 287.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 153,578 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROAD stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.64. 9,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,534. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

