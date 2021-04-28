Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CLR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

