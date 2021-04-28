Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.77. 16,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,550,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.