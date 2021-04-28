Contrasting Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) & Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and Auris Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics $6.83 million 16.11 -$18.59 million ($1.08) -1.36 Auris Medical N/A N/A -$6.68 million ($2.30) -1.49

Auris Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regulus Therapeutics. Auris Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Auris Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and Auris Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics N/A -150.66% -57.52% Auris Medical N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auris Medical has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Regulus Therapeutics and Auris Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Auris Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential downside of 14.97%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than Auris Medical.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats Auris Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products, which include RGLS5579 glioblastoma multiforme program; and Hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and cell therapies programs. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy, and CNS disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It is also developing AM-125 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of acute peripheral vertigo; AM-201, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the prevention of antipsychotic induced weight gain and drowsiness; and AM-301, a drug-free nasal spray for protection against airborne viruses and allergens, as well as AM-102 for the tinnitus treatment. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with INSERM; and Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

