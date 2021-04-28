Contrasting Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) & NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telos and NextGen Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00 NextGen Healthcare 1 4 4 0 2.33

Telos presently has a consensus target price of $41.86, indicating a potential upside of 23.58%. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus target price of $19.86, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare 1.80% 11.28% 6.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telos and NextGen Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare $540.24 million 2.31 $7.50 million $0.59 31.58

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Telos.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Telos on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; NextGen Office, a cloud-based EHR and PM solution; NextGen Mobile; and NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions. In addition, it provides population health solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Management, and NextGen Population Health Performance Management; and patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Patient Portal, NextGen Self Scheduling, NextGen Patient Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits solutions. Further, the company offers NextGen Connect Integration Engine, NextGen Health Data Hub, and NextGen Share interoperability solutions; managed services, including NextGen Managed Cloud and NextGen Revenue Cycle Management Services; professional services; and client service and support. It serves managed service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

