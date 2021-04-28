Contrasting Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bandwidth and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 1 7 0 2.88 Tenable 0 1 11 0 2.92

Bandwidth currently has a consensus price target of $192.86, indicating a potential upside of 44.21%. Tenable has a consensus price target of $53.23, indicating a potential upside of 34.39%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Tenable.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bandwidth and Tenable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $232.59 million 14.37 $2.49 million ($0.43) -311.00 Tenable $354.59 million 11.79 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -45.53

Bandwidth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -8.90% 0.86% 0.45% Tenable -18.87% -56.02% -10.72%

Summary

Bandwidth beats Tenable on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance. The company also offers Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

