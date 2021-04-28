Contrasting U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) & Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Gold and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold N/A -60.15% -57.57% Wealth Minerals N/A -18.89% -5.10%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Gold and Wealth Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Gold presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.51%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of U.S. Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Gold and Wealth Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -3.41 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$13.18 million N/A N/A

Summary

U.S. Gold beats Wealth Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

