Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Shares Up 4.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. 854,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.97.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

