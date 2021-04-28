Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,029 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.87.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. 38,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.