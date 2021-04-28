Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,948. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.