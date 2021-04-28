Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 44,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.