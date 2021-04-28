Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,472 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41.

