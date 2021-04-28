Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

GLW has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

GLW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,607. Corning has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.55, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

