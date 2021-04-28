Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. Corteva has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

