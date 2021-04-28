CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

CoStar Group stock traded down $74.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $862.16. 520,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,040. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $595.49 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $856.66 and a 200 day moving average of $875.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

