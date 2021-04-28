CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-11.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.930-1.945 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.200-11.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $941.27.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group stock traded down $75.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $861.69. 36,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,516. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $595.49 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $875.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.