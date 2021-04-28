Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. Country Garden has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Country Garden alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.904 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Country Garden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estae properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.