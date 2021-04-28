Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Truist

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.
COUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
