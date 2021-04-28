Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Truist

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

