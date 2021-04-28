CPUchain 1-Day Volume Tops $26.00 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $75,236.18 and $26.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 47,365,500 coins. The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org

CPUchain Coin Trading

