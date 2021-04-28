Craig Hallum Increases Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $18.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Wabash National stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 9,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Wabash National by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

